Airbnb Says It Was ‘Mistake’ To Ban Couple Because Their Daughter Is Right Wing YouTuber

Airbnb claimed they made a “mistake” following reports they banned a couple because their daughter is a right-wing activist and YouTuber.

The company sent an email to the parents of Lauren Southern informing them that their account with the service was being canceled because they are “closely associated” with Southern, whose account with the company is banned.

“We’ve removed you from the Airbnb platform because your account is closely associated with a person who isn’t allowed to use Airbnb. This means you’ll no longer be able to book reservations on Airbnb,” the message, which was shared by Southern, read.

Southern has been described as a conservative extremist. She previously working for Canada’s far-right Rebel News. She was also reportedly banned from entering the United Kingdom.

“My parents just got banned from AirBnB for being related to me. They have never booked anything for me. They do not represent me in any way. They aren’t publicly political in any way. How is this sane in any way [Airbnb],” Southern tweeted this week.

Southern blasted the decision, saying her parents do not “represent” her and are not public activists like she is.

“My parents are some of the sweetest people I know. They were just planning a romantic getaway, they aren’t political activists,” she tweeted.

Southern’s tweet quickly went viral and soon after, Airbnb claimed they made a “mistake” and reinstated her parents’ account.

Southern said that characterization was essentially damage control for “negative press.”

The activist also shared a message from Airbnb on the restoration of the account, which referenced an “appeal” that Southern says her parents never even filed.

“They’re trying to make this look like a mistake due to bad PR. It was not. They just miscalculated how far they could go,” she tweeted.

