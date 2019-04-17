Beto O’Rourke Lauds Green New Deal: It Recalls ‘Sacrifice’ on the ‘Scale’ of World War II

During a campaign stop at the University of Virginia, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke praised the Green New Deal because, if it passes, it will cause the United States to “sacrifice” on a similar “scale” as World War II.

“And one of the reasons that I like Representative [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal is that it calls to mind another time in this country’s past when we faced an existential challenge,” he told students and supporters.

“In that case it was to our way of life, to the Western democracies, to our allies in Europe, to our fellow Americans. In the midst of the Great Depression, this country was willing to sacrifice, men and women, all over the United States to make sure that we defeated Germany, that we won that war, and for the following 75 years that we made this world safe for democracy,” O’Rourke explained.

He said using that as an example, “the Green New Deal calls that sacrifice and service and scale, scale of commitment to mind when it talks about the challenges that we face today.”

Ocasio-Cortez has also compared the amount of action needed for the Green New Deal to that of the effort Americans put in during World War II.

“First all of, we’ve been here before. We’ve been here before with the Great Depression. We’ve been here before with World War II, even the Cold War,” she said during a town hall with MSNBC. “And the answer has been an ambitious and directed mobilization of the American economy to direct and solve our problem, our biggest problem.”

