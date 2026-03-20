‘Batsh*t Craziness’: Tucker Carlson Roasted for Swooning Over British Fascist Whose Wedding Hitler Attended
Tucker Carlson has done it again. In a clip from his show shared by the Tucker Carlson Network’s X account this week, the former Fox News host showered Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s, with praise.
“Winston Churchill, who I know we’re required to deify, presided over the imprisonment of his opposition party during the entire length of the war — and their families, and their wives! They’re rotting in prison, away from their little kids, in some cases their infants. And their crime was being the opposition party, and being disloyal and unpatriotic. They weren’t. The opposition party was led by a First World War war hero who fought not just as, you know, a pilot in the sky, but and in the trenches, like one of the great war heroes, former member of parliament, the country ever produced,” claimed Carlson. “And he and his wife and his compatriots and their wives were interned without charges by Winston Churchill for the duration of the war. And that happened in Britain which is like much more humane than a lot of places. FDR interned the Japanese including American citizens. That stuff happens during warm and so I think we should be on guard.”
Carlson butchered so much history in so few words.
Mosley wasn’t a member of “the opposition party.” In fact, he left Parliament in 1931 to become the leader of the British Union of Fascists. In 1936, he was married to his second wife in Joseph Goebbels’s home, with Adolf Hitler as their honored guest.
And as for that storied war record described by Carlson, Mosley did indeed serve in France before transferring to the Royal Flying Corps. He injured himself in England in 1915 while attempting to show off in front of his mother, and spent the rest of the war working desk jobs.
Social media stood in awe of Carlson’s passionate defense of the disgraced Nazi sympathizer.
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