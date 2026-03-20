‘Batsh*t Craziness’: Tucker Carlson Roasted for Swooning Over British Fascist Whose Wedding Hitler Attended

Tucker Carlson has done it again. In a clip from his show shared by the Tucker Carlson Network’s X account this week, the former Fox News host showered Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s, with praise.

“Winston Churchill, who I know we’re required to deify, presided over the imprisonment of his opposition party during the entire length of the war — and their families, and their wives! They’re rotting in prison, away from their little kids, in some cases their infants. And their crime was being the opposition party, and being disloyal and unpatriotic. They weren’t. The opposition party was led by a First World War war hero who fought not just as, you know, a pilot in the sky, but and in the trenches, like one of the great war heroes, former member of parliament, the country ever produced,” claimed Carlson. “And he and his wife and his compatriots and their wives were interned without charges by Winston Churchill for the duration of the war. And that happened in Britain which is like much more humane than a lot of places. FDR interned the Japanese including American citizens. That stuff happens during warm and so I think we should be on guard.”

This kind of stuff happens during war. We should be on guard. pic.twitter.com/VOok7ECejL — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) March 18, 2026

Carlson butchered so much history in so few words.

Mosley wasn’t a member of “the opposition party.” In fact, he left Parliament in 1931 to become the leader of the British Union of Fascists. In 1936, he was married to his second wife in Joseph Goebbels’s home, with Adolf Hitler as their honored guest.

And as for that storied war record described by Carlson, Mosley did indeed serve in France before transferring to the Royal Flying Corps. He injured himself in England in 1915 while attempting to show off in front of his mother, and spent the rest of the war working desk jobs.

Social media stood in awe of Carlson’s passionate defense of the disgraced Nazi sympathizer.

We're now at the "praising literal nazis who had Hitler attend their wedding" phase of Tucker Carlson's crash-out over Winston Churchill. Totally normal. Not at all indicative of a deeper ideology he's committed to. https://t.co/9nXnhYIHJF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 19, 2026

Batshit craziness. TC sympathizes with Oswald Mosley, führer of the British Union of Fascists, bec Churchill detained him during WW2, fearing Mosley wd created a Nazi fifth column. Mosley married his wife in '36 at Goebbels' house; Hitler was a guest. TC tells none of this. Evil. https://t.co/oIpz8vPQ7r — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 20, 2026

He’s talking about Oswald Mosley, of the British Union of Fascists. The Mosleys so obviously wanted Hitler to win the war that Nancy Mitford informed on his wife—her own sister. The actual wartime opposition leader was Fred Pethick-Lawrence (widower of suffragette Emmeline). https://t.co/M2j0Q8wbTB — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) March 20, 2026

Tucker Carlson is explicitly praising Oswald Mosley, head of the British Union of Fascists and personal friend of several leading Nazis (he even held his 1936 wedding in Joseph Goebbels' home in Munich with Hitler in attendance). https://t.co/crfsB6HsCw — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) March 19, 2026

When Tucker Carlson refers to an “opposition figure” imprisoned during WWII by Winston Churchill, he’s talking about Oswald Mosley and his organization, the British Union of Fascists – which is not just some generic political opposition, but an explicitly Fascist movement… https://t.co/d47IQYTAwe — Michael O'Fallon – Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) March 18, 2026

Oswald Mosley, the person Tucker is talking about, collaborated and was funded by the Nazi regime. He wasn't leader of *the* "opposition party." The fascists had zero parliamentary seats. He was a Fifth Columnist. But we know why Tucker's a fan of the guy. https://t.co/5bkQpqdKVv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2026

Tucker Carlson is praising Oswald Mosley, a traitor who wanted the UK to surrender to Nazi Germany. This is *extremely* on-brand for Carlson. https://t.co/MoZADYbRHQ — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 19, 2026

Tired: Cancelling Winston Churchill for imperialism Wired: Cancelling Winston Churchill for [checks notes] defeating Nazism https://t.co/Ss2in1bVFJ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 20, 2026

Credit where it's due: Tucker is amazing at confidently delivering absolute lies. Here he is claiming that Churchill locked up members of the opposition party during WW2. When, in fact, Churchill led a National Government, i.e. one that INCLUDED leaders of the opposition… https://t.co/UgFcKP93hn — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) March 20, 2026

I feel like this skips over just a few details about Oswald Mosley https://t.co/11ZX26ZZUE — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2026

Ah, yes, the British Union of Fascists ('the opposition party') and Oswald Mosley (the 'WWI Hero') with his wife (Diana née Mitford, the woman he married in the house of Joseph Goebbels, with Hitler as guest of honour). How do people take this fool seriously? https://t.co/5k1IU74rzt — Alastair Roberts (@zugzwanged) March 19, 2026

This guy just put up a video in support of British Nazi Oswald Mosley as one of Churchill's "victims." https://t.co/VizJrY16Gu — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 19, 2026

When I said at the beginning of the Trump era that people should probably bone up on more 1930s European history, I was not intending for any sentient human to Make Oswald Mosley Great Again. Though perhaps it was inevitable. https://t.co/vMit0v3lsK — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) March 19, 2026

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