Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden acknowledge that he is “not a fan of court packing” during an interview with local TV news station in Ohio, but still refused to commit to a firm position after the election. Instead, he pointed to the current efforts by President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push through the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination, which he called out as “court packing” already in progress.

During an appearance on Cincinnati’s CBS affiliate WKRC, Biden was again asked about his position on expanding the Supreme Court, a question he has repeatedly dodged in recent weeks.

Still, Local 12 news reporter Kyle Inskeep pushed Biden for an answer, citing undecided voters as looking for more clarification about his stance.

“The Supreme Court is obviously top of mind for voters, especially today,” Inskeep noted. “You have made it very clear you don’t want to talk about packing the court until after Election Day, but what about for undecided voters that want to know your decision on possibly expanding the court before they cast their ballot?”

“What i want them to focus on is, I respectfully suggest, is what the court packing going on now,” Biden said, parrying the question. “Never before when an election has already begun and millions of votes are already cast has it ever been a Supreme Court nominee been put forward, never happened before, and one of the reasons is the Constitution implies the only shot the American people can pick the Supreme Court is when they pick their senator and their president, because the president names and the senate advise and consents, that’s the focus.”

“I’ve already spoken, I’m not a fan of court packing,” Biden allowed, before turning the focus back on the Trump’s attempt to push through Judge Barrett in an unprecedented move. “The president would love nothing better than to fight out whether or not I would, in fact, pack the court or not, et cetera. The focus is why is he doing what he’s doing now, why now with less than 24 days to go in the election, and the hearing is going to take place and only be 10 days or whatever it is before the vote takes place. That’s the court packing the public should be focused on.”

Watch the video above, via WKRC-TV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]