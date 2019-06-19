Biden campaign surrogate and former Obama administration official Anita Dunn defended the former veep on MSNBC this afternoon following criticism from fellow candidate for touting civility in a Senate with two fellow Democratic senators who held openly segregationist views.

Dunn told Kasie Hunt that clearly Biden didn’t agree with either man’s views, nor did he “praise their positions” or endorse them. She said Biden was just trying to say you have to work with people even if they hold opinions “repugnant” to Democrats.

Dunn also likened those remarks to other candidates touting their bipartisan work in Congress:

“Cory Booker, who has worked with Jeff Sessions on many things. Elizabeth Warren talks about how she’s worked with Chuck Grassley, who led the fight for Brett Kavanaugh and who wouldn’t even meet with Merrick Garland. And Elizabeth Warren tells a story about how she worked with Chuck Grassley for over-the-counter hearing aids to save money for people.”

“Sure, but none of these people are currently espousing segregationist views,” Hunt responded.

Dunn said they still hold views that are anathema to Democrats on issues like women’s rights and immigration.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

