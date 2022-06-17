Biden White House Staffers Roast Newsmax’s James Rosen on Twitter Over Photo of Senior Adviser Anita Dunn

White House staffers had a little fun with Newsmax reporter James Rosen over a photo of a seemingly reluctant Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden, that Rosen captioned “maybe she just doesn’t like me.”

Rosen — a Fox News alum — photographed Dunn — an Obama administration “War on Fox” alum — and added the caption “Senior advisor to @POTUS Anita Dunn, intermittently of ⁦@SKDK⁩, arrives ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ yesterday afternoon. She did not like being photographed. Or maybe she just doesn’t like me…Or maybe those two possibilities are not mutually exclusive.”

Senior advisor to @POTUS Anita Dunn, intermittently of ⁦@SKDK⁩, arrives ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ yesterday afternoon. She did not like being photographed. Or maybe she just doesn’t like me…Or maybe those two possibilities are not mutually exclusive. pic.twitter.com/jdoSlfHlr2 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 16, 2022

That prompted Chief of Staff to the Senior Advisor to the President Jordan Finkelstein to chime in “It’s definitely just you.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, known for Twitter snark, replied to Finkelstein with “Can confirm.”

Can confirm. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 16, 2022

Rosen took a shot at a rejoinder, responding “Well, I’m flattered, boys. Until your tweets, I didn’t really imagine she had any idea who I am. Andrew, thanks for the rapid response. Only took two-and-a-half years.”

Mr. Bates was a rapid response director on now-President Biden’s campaign.

Former WH Research director and Biden campaign research director Megan Apper — who is engaged to Mr. Bates and currently works as a comms adviser in the State Department — replied to Rosen with a GIF from Eminem’s “Stan” video, which depicts an obsessive fan writing increasingly unhinged letters to the rapper.

Rosen did take the time to acknowledge more supportive replies from ChurlishPhil and IvanV1.

You are kind to say so, but…Reporters are never universally liked. Just one more reason I question my career choices… — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 16, 2022

I appreciate your kind words, IvanV1. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 16, 2022

Rosen left Fox News after 18 years at the network, an exit that later reporting revealed was due to sexual harassment claims. Now he works at Newsmax, where he is most recently known for heckling Matthew McConaughey after his emotional speech about the massacre of children in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

