Biden Responds to Pompeo, Trump Administration’s Refusal to Recognize His Victory: ‘We Are Already Beginning the Transition’

President-elect Joe Biden answered questions from reporters following his Tuesday speech — directly addressing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to recognize his victory.

NBC reporter Mike Memoli asked Biden about the Trump team’s failure to acknowledge his victory — pointing to Pompeo’s claim that there will be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“We are already beginning a transition. We’re well underway, and the ability for the administration in any way [to fail] to recognize our win, does not change the dynamic at all and what we’re able to do,” Biden said. “We are going to be going, moving along in a consistent manner, putting together our administration in the White House.”

Biden added that nothing would stop them from building their administration’s team and filling cabinet positions — adding that the Trump team’s comments are inconsequential to his planning.

In direct response to Memoli’s follow up question on Pompeo, Biden said that “America is back. We’re going to be back in the game. It’s not America alone.”

Biden also claimed that he’s spoken to six world leaders who seem confident and “energetic” regarding his win.

“I said when we announced that the next president is going to inherit a divided country and a world in disarray. The reception and welcome that we’ve gotten from our friends and allies around the world have been real,” he added. “I feel confident that we’re going to be able to put America back in a place of respect that it had before.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

