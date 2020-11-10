‘An Embarrassment’: Biden Says Trump’s Election Fraud Claims ‘Will Not Help the President’s Legacy’

In his first press conference since being projected winner of the 2020 election, President-elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results “an embarrassment” which “won’t help his legacy.”

In the last question of a short press conference, an unidentified reporter asked Biden “What do you say to the Americans that are anxious over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might mean for the country?”

“Well, I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden smiled in reply. “The only thing that — How can I say this tactfully? — I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

He continued to reference recent discussions he’s had with foreign leaders thus far — leaders whom he described as “hopeful that the United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring.”

“But I think at the end of the day, it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20th. And between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know and do understand that there has been a transition,” Biden added. “Even among Republicans who are people who voted for the president.”

Reiterating the call for unity he made during the Saturday night acceptance speech, Biden concluded “I understand the sense of loss, I get that. But I think that the majority of the people who voted for the president, a lot voted for him. A significantly smaller number, but a lot voted for him.”

“I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they’re ready to unite and I believe we can pull the country out of this bitter politics that we’ve seen for the last five, six, seven years.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]