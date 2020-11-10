Pompeo Makes Shocking Claim: ‘There Will Be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pledging a smooth transition… to Donald Trump.

Speaking at a briefing from the State Department Tuesday, the nation’s top diplomat delivered a curious response to a question about whether his staff is preparing to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said, with a chuckle.

The secretary of state proceeded — like all Trump administration officials, and most prominent Republicans to this point — by refusing to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election, despite projections to the effect from every major media organization, and no significant substantiated claims of voter fraud which would overturn the outcome in any of the several states Trump would need to reach 270 electoral votes.

“We’re ready,” Pompeo said. “The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there’ll electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that we’ll have the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th a minute after noon.”

Later in the briefing, Pompeo lashed out at a reporter who followed up by asking whether the president’s refusal to concede undermines the State Department’s messaging about conducting fair elections.

“That’s ridiculous,” Pompeo said. “And you know it’s ridiculous, and you asked it because it’s ridiculous. You asked a question that is ridiculous.”

