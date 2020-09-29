The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden got off to a wild start, with both candidates bickering and interrupting each other from almost the first sentence, and one early dustup focused on an accusation Trump has made before that the most extreme liberal elements of the Democratic Party will control Biden.

Trump accused Biden of supporting “socialist medicine,” with Biden replying, “That’s simply not true,” and starting to discuss the elements of his health care plan, saying that he supported allowing Americans to keep private insurance.

“That’s not what you’ve said,” Trump interrupted, “and that’s not what your party has said.”

“That is simply a lie,” Biden attempted to answer.

“Your party wants to go socialist medicine,” Trump continued. “Socialist health care.”

“The party is me, right now,” Biden retorted. “I am the Democratic Party.”

“And they’re going to dominate you, Joe, you know that.”

“I am the Democratic Party right now,” Biden repeated.

Trump, interrupting again: “Not according to Harris!”

“The platform of the Democratic Party is what I in fact approved of,” Biden continued, “What I approved of.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]