De Blasio Torched for Quoting Che Guevara at FL Rally: Broke the ‘Most Obvious Rule’ of Miami Politics

By Connor MannionJun 27th, 2019, 5:16 pm

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, coming off a surprisingly good night at the Democratic debate on Wednesday, may have squandered any momentum he’d generated by quoting Che Guevara at a rally in Miami.

The New York mayor shouted “Hasta la victoria siempre!” to a crowd of striking Miami airport workers Thursday. The phrase translates to “Until victory, always!” and was frequently employed during the 1959 Cuban Revolution.

A number of Miami residents are refugees from the revolution that installed Fidel Castro as the leader of Cuba.

Twitter users quickly pounced on de Blasio’s use of the phrase, including Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, a Florida congresswoman and former President Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

Shalala said “it is unacceptable to quote a murderer like Che Guevara, especially in Miami.”

A number of other observers also attacked de Blasio’s lack of awareness in quoting Guevara in Miami.

UPDATE: Bill de Blasio apologized Thursday, saying he didn’t know the phrase was associated with Guevara.

