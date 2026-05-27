Fidel Castro’s Daughter Pressed on Conspiracy Theory Justin Trudeau Is Her ‘Half Brother’

Alina Fernandez, the exiled daughter of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, was pressed on Tuesday night over claims that former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is her “half brother,” and did little to put the long-running conspiracy theory to rest.

The claim, mentioned by President Donald Trump in his 2024 Save America book and pushed by online believers, alleges that Castro is Trudeau’s real father, not Pierre Trudeau.

Fernandez appeared on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight to primarily discuss the humanitarian crisis in Cuba, which faces U.S. sanctions, and Trump’s threats of potential military action against the island after he has completed peace negotiations with Iran.

Before concluding the interview with Fernandez, however, host Katie Pavlich insisted on one more question.

“For years we’ve heard rumors that Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada , could be your half brother. What do you think about it?” she said.

Fernandez smiled and apparently unwilling to give up any family lore, she replied: “The only thing I can say is that his mother used to visit the country very often.”

“Well that may be a tell then,” the host followed. “I guess that’s a half answer.”

“Yes,” her guest responded.

“Do you plan to call him and maybe find out?” Pavlich pressed.

“No, no,” Fernandez said. “If he wants he’s welcome but I won’t, I won’t. I think he keeps that to himself and you have to respect that.”

The claims emerged around 2016 when Trudeau, then prime minister, released a statement on the death of Castro. Evidence against the conspiracy theory rests on records which show that the first official trip to Cuba by Pierre and Margaret Trudeau came in 1976, five years after Justin Trudeau was born in 1971.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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