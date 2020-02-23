Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) will reportedly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential primary, giving Biden a big vote of confidence heading into that state’s critical primary on Saturday.

According to Politico, Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, is expected to announce his support for Biden on Wednesday, one day after that state’s debate and three days before the primary. Clyburn function as something of a kingmaker in South Carolina politics and securing his endorsement is seen as a crucial step in winning the state’s large African-American base.

Clyburn had played coy about his endorsement earlier on Sunday’s Meet the Press, telling host Chuck Todd only that he would be announcing his choice on Wednesday. His decision to go with Biden is not exactly surprising; the pair are longtime friends and colleagues in Congress. But his reluctance to weigh in on the 2020 race until now has cast some doubt on whether he would make a surprise pick of someone else.

Previously the Democratic frontrunner, Biden has notably struggled in the 2020 race so far, stumbling to fourth and fifth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. He regained some momentum with a distant second-place finish in Nevada on Saturday, but stands in danger of badly losing face in his “firewall” state after a recent CBS News/You Gov poll showed his once commanding lead in South Carolina dwindling to just five points over the new frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Clyburn’s endorsement could be the boost Biden needs to hold off a surging Sanders and help him in the massive Super Tuesday primary next week.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]