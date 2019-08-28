comScore

BREAKING: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out of Presidential Race

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2019, 5:39 pm

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand did not qualify for the upcoming Democratic primary debate. Earlier today she tweeted, “TONIGHT is the deadline to qualify for the September debate stage, and we’re SO CLOSE to the 130K donors we need. If we want issues that often get brushed aside to be in this debate, I need to be there to voice them.”

This afternoon, the New York Times broke the news that she’s dropping out.

Gillibrand posted a video to Twitter making the announcement, saying, “I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: