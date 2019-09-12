comScore

‘Democracy Dollars’: Andrew Yang’s New Campaign Scheme Yields Comedy Gold

By Connor MannionSep 12th, 2019, 10:37 pm

Presidential contender Andrew Yang endorsed something called “Democracy Dollars” as a way to reform elections in the U.S., but mainly everyone zeroed in the bizarre name.

Yang was asked how he would get money out of public elections and commit to campaign finance reform.

“The answer is to wash the money out,” Yang responded. “With people-powered money. My proposal is that we give every American 100 democracy dollars that you can only give to candidates and causes that you like. This would wash out the lobbyist cash by a factor of 8 to 1. That is the only way we will win.”

Immediately people latched on to the admittedly very catchy name, but others noted that it isn’t clear how the program will work or if it will even be real money.

Despite the amazement at the plan, it doesn’t appear to be new to the 2020 campaign. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced a similar plan to give voters “Democracy Dollars” to help clean up elections before she ended up dropping out.

