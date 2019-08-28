Fox News’ Tucker Carlson unabashedly danced on the grave of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s failed Democratic presidential campaign, calling her the “worst candidate ever” and saying “I can’t think of someone more false, nastier, crueler, more self-centered, dumber” than her.

Gillibrand dropped out the 2020 race on Wednesday after failing to quality for the third Democratic primary debate. As Carlson noted, in a field of nearly two dozen candidates, she had never polled higher than the margin of error among Democratic voters.

Carlson’s visceral dislike of Gillibrand was evident, as he blasted her as a “pampered hypocrite” who cravenly changed her position on gun control and her former friendships with Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein. He also pilloried her for her outspoken calls for Senator Al Franken to resign after numerous photos emerged showing him leering at or sexually harassing women.

“Looking back at perhaps the worst candidate ever to run in the history of this country. She, in fact, represented the worst trends of the modern left all in one package,” Carlson said. He then played one of Gillibrand’s most well-known moments, where she gave a long answer to a young, white mother in Youngstown, Ohio about she defined “white privilege” and the impact of “institutional racism” on our society.

“Self-righteous, dumb: the last clip shows why Gillibrand stands apart,” Carlson said. “Really, the worst candidate ever. Good riddance, Kirsten Gillibrand.”

“I generally sympathize with candidates when they get out because it’s painful, it stings, it’s humiliating,” he added. “But with Kirsten Gillibrand, it can’t come a moment too soon. I can’t think of anyone more false, nastier, more self-centered, dumber, can you?” Carlson then asked Seth Barron, associate editor of City Journal.

“Well yeah, I mean, Mayor de Blasio is kind of a close second,” Barron responded.

“That’s true!” Carlson burst out, laughing.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

