‘You Don’t Care?’ Pete Hegseth and Dem Senator Throw Down Over Whether Americans Support Iran War

Things got tense during a Thursday Senate hearing between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) over whether the American people actually support the current Iran conflict.

Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services on the ongoing Iran conflict and the Department of Defense budget and staff changes. Hegseth also testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Gillibrand told Hegseth, “I don’t know if you fully appreciate how much the American people do not support this war.”

Hegseth, whose opening statement was interrupted by a protester, claimed he hears messages of support from Americans and troops all the time. The back and forth became tense once Hegseth noted that he and the senator had a much different conversation about the war during a recent closed-door session.

“First of all, I appreciate the opportunity for that closed session, where we had a, unsurprisingly, very different discussion than we have here with the cameras on,” Hegseth said after Gillibrand said New Yorkers are concerned about the war.

“Right. Because my job is to represent New Yorkers, and I can tell you, when I talk to them all across my state, they are furious,” Gillibrand said.

“Senator, when I talk to Americans, and especially when I talked to the troops, they are grateful for a president who has the courage to take on this threat after 47 years of what Iran has done, targeting and killing Americans,” Hegseth said.

Gillibrand went on to express concerns about the war reaching U.S. shores.

“The truth is they don’t want war coming to this shore, and when you do a decapitation operation, the likelihood is going to be exchanged in the United States. There’s no evidence that we are safer because of this war. We did not have any evidence that Iran intended to imminently attack this country in any way, shape, or form. So I disagree with your assessment that we were under threat,” the senator said.

“Do you not believe them when they say death to America?” Hegseth fired back.

“Listen, our adversaries use rhetoric all the time. What I’m concerned about is we are not safer. And I would just like to know why you have not sought the support of the American people. And three out of five Americans are against this war today,” Gillibrand said.

Hegseth argued Iran has a clear mission, unlike the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and accused Gillibrand of “spin” as she asked multiple times if he didn’t care about Americans not supporting the war.

A poll released this month by NBC News, just 33% approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the war while 67% somewhat or strongly disapprove.

“This is different. This is a defined mission set that we have had great success in pursuing against a determined enemy who seeks nuclear weapons,” Hegseth said.

“So you don’t care that the American people are not supporting this war?” Gillibrand asked

“I’m proud of the opportunity to remind the American people because they believe in it as well, but they can’t have it,” Hegseth continued.

“You don’t care that the American people are not supporting this war? You don’t care whether the American’s people support this war?” Gillibrand said.

“The American people are quite smart,” Hegseth said. “They understand and see through spin.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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