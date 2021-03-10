Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said that even though she supports the investigations of Andrew Cuomo’s conduct, discussions about the New York governor’s possible resignation are putting women in an unfair position.

Gillibrand has been criticized in recent weeks for not being more vocal about the growing number of women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. This comes after Gillibrand stood at the forefront of the #MeToo movement years ago by condemning the misconduct of former President Bill Clinton and former senator Al Franken.

The senator has spoken in favor of the Cuomo investigations amid his multiple scandals, however, but during a conversation with Yahoo Finance, she said that “asking every female elected in our state when a person should resign or not resign really isn’t the conversation we should be having.”

“It’s exceedingly frustrating because so many men who are also in public leadership aren’t asked these questions day to day. The women in our state are not meant to be judges, jurors and executioners,” Gillibrand said. “I really resent the fact that.. the news media calls on every woman elected to [judge] every single time. Unfortunately, what it does is then turn the spotlight on the women of the state when they should be squarely on the individuals who are being accused of sexual harassment.”

Gillibrand’s comments come after Cuomo was accused of misconduct by a sixth woman, and he is still facing accusations that his administration tried to cover up how many people died of the coronavirus in connection with his nursing home edict.

