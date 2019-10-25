Tulsi Gabbard is all-in. The four-term Hawaii Congresswoman, who is among the nearly 20 candidates still remaining in the 2020 Democratic presidential field, announced on Thursday that she would not be running for re-election to Congress in 2020.

“I’m fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief,” Gabbard concluded in a post on Twitter, which linked to the full announcement on her campaign website. “So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020.”

Gabbard has struggled to break through in a crowded primary field. She is currently polling at just 1.3% nationally according to RealClearPolitics and she failed to qualify for the most recent Democratic primary debate earlier this month. In addition, she has only gotten one qualifying poll, out of the four needed, to qualify for the next 2020 debate in November.

Gabbard represents Hawaii’s solidly blue 2nd Congressional District — which she won by more than 50 points in 2018 — so her retirement from Congress should not affect the 2020 race for House majority.

