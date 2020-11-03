A British businessman has reportedly bet $5 million on President Donald Trump to win the 2020 election.

According to the Sun newspaper, the unnamed man made the bet on 37/20 odds — meaning a $20 wager would return $57, if Trump were to win — using a private bookie in Curacao. It is believed to be the largest political wager ever made.

The man reportedly made the bet after consulting with “Trump camp insiders,” despite 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden having more favorable betting odds to win.

In a press release, tether.bet — the bookmaker — boasted that its client “stands to win $14,250,000 representing a profit of $9,250,000” if Trump secures a second presidential term.

The Sun quoted an anonymous “betting industry source” who said, “Word of this bet has done the rounds and we think it’s the biggest ever made on politics.”

The $5 million bet on Trump wasn’t the only large political bet from the UK recently, with another UK person betting over $1 million on Biden just last week.

If Biden won, the better “would win a £540,000 ($696,170) profit on top of getting the original £1 million wager returned,” CNN reported, noting, “Oddsmakers put Biden’s chance of winning at 65%, and Trump’s chances at 35%.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]