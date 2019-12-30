Pete Buttigieg today said he wouldn’t have wanted his own son on the board of a Ukrainian company, while adding that he thinks the attacks on Joe Biden over his son’s ties are meant to “divert attention.”

Buttigieg spoke with the Associated Press and, when asked “how he would have handled a situation like Biden’s,” responded that “I would not have wanted to see that happen.”

“At the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process. There’s been no allegation, let alone finding, of any wrongdoing,” he added.

Buttigieg did go on to say he would do everything to “avoid even the appearance of a conflict” if he’s elected president because “it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing.”

Over the weekend, Biden himself reiterated he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena if called in the Senate trial, only to later tweet, “I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests.” He argued there would be no legal basis for any such subpoenas.

You can watch above, via the Associated Press.

