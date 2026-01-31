Pete Buttigieg Torpedoes Fox Host’s Claim Americans ‘Stand’ With Trump Deportation Forces

Pete Buttigieg — the Transportation Secretary under former President Joe Biden and potential Democratic 2028 presidential candidate — torpedoed Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany’s claim that the American people “stand” with President Donald Trump’s deportation forces.

Buttigieg appeared on McEnany’s show, Saturday in America, where he argued that Americans believe “we need a different direction” on deportation tactics, as evidenced by the shooting deaths of two people this month in Minneapolis.

“It’s a tragedy any time an American citizen dies, absolutely,” McEnany said. “We heard Tom Homan this week talk about how he prays every time before he goes out. He doesn’t want even the illegal immigrant who might have a criminal record to be harmed in the process of obtaining them.”

McEnany continued, “But at the same time, Americans clearly called for immigration enforcement. They called for not a lawless southern border where two million gotaways happened during the Biden administration. So what’s the response to those in your party who are saying ‘abolish ICE?’ ‘Cause that is not where the American people stand.”

“Yeah, I think Americans want and expect that we’ll have a secure border, understand that we have immigration laws, and that those immigration laws have to be enforced,” Buttigieg said. “But what we’re seeing is not that. What we’re seeing is, the people who are supposed to be enforcing the law are breaking the law. It’s been held in court that they have violated countless court orders, and the people they’re going after are not — increasingly and proportionally — not just the person we can all agree needs to be deported and dealt with, somebody with a criminal record.”

He continued:

But when you see a 5-year-old kid in a Spiderman backpack being treated — being incarcerated — this way, when you see people who did follow the rules, follow the laws, did everything they’re supposed to and they are still getting arrested, mistakenly deported, having their rights violated. When you see an American — this photo of an American woman opening the door to her home and on her doorstep finds half a dozen agents, federal agents, in tactical gear that is more tricked out than what I would take outside the wire when I was in Afghanistan, again, on the door of an American porch — I think most people get that is wrong. It is not making us safer.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

