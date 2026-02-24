CNN Data Guru Warns Gavin Newsom Is ‘Flailing,’ 2028 Dems a ‘Clown Car’ With ‘No Clear Frontrunner’

CNN data analyst Harry Enten branded the early Democratic contest for the 2028 presidential election a “downright clown car” and “total mess” with “no clear frontrunner” – a point he noted was “very unusual” even at this early stage.

The segment kicked off with anchor John Berman noting how California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), often floated often as a top 2028 potential nominee, made news this week when critics “seized” on comments made at a book tour stop in Atlanta to “accuse him of racism.”

Newsom, Berman noted, had dismissed the backlash as “fake outrage” before pivoting to Enten for a very early look at the presidential primary field.

“Yeah, they’re all running and this is just a downright clown car at this point on the Democratic side,” Enten said, pointing to early polling that shows Newsom at 19%, followed closely by former Vice President Kamala Harris at 18%.

“Quite a weak number for her, given that of course, she was the nominee last time around,” commented Enten.

Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg polls at 13%, he added, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at 12%.

“This is just a total clown car. It is a total mess. There is no clear frontrunner at this particular point on the Democratic side. Who the heck knows who the nominee is going to be in two years?” Enten followed.

Continuing, he argued that the absence of a candidate polling above 25% at this stage is historically rare, saying it is “very unusual for the Democratic side to not have a clear frontrunner at this point.”

“You have to go all the way back, all the way back from when I wasn’t even in elementary school yet, not even in pre-K yet, to 1992, that was the last cycle in which there was no clear frontrunner at this point. Very unusual,” he said.

Turning specifically to Newsom, Enten said prediction markets suggest his standing has slipped.

“It seems to me that Gavin Newsom is flailing a little bit at least compared to where he was prior,” he said, taking to figures posted up on the studio’s big board: “Three months ago, according to the prediction market, look at that, it was a 37% chance, now it’s just at 28%. Down he goes. He’s definitely flailing a little bit.”

He continued to flag that interest in Newsom generally was cooling, citing Google searches for Newsom down 63% from their August peak, when he ramped up online attacks against President Donald Trump.

“Maybe that interest is waning off just a little bit. And of course, you don’t necessarily want to wane it off just yet, because I think we still have a lot of time until the votes,” he concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

