Adam Carolla and Dave Rubin Pretzel Themselves While Imitating Gavin Newsom’s ‘Deep’ Liberal Leg Cross

Adam Carolla twisted himself into a pretzel while imitating what he called the trademark “deep” leg cross that liberal politicians use to signify they are “down” with the LGBTQ+ community during an appearance on conservative pundit Dave Rubin’s podcast on Saturday.

“Let me get comfortable,” Carolla said as he knotted himself up.

Rubin got a kick out of it and quickly joined in, lifting his legs up into the air and crossing them like an “X” while sitting across from his guest. Carolla, meanwhile, had his left leg draped far across his right leg while he turned his torso and flailed his arms.

The veteran comic and podcaster said it was the go-to sitting position for Democratic leaders like California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Carolla then started to impersonate Newsom while he had his legs tangled together.

“No one has done more for the LGBTQ community than this guy right here. You do know that, don’t you?” Carolla said during his impersonation. “Let me signal to the back of the auditorium — hey up there in the n*gro balcony, can you see how comfortable I am with the trans an LGBT+ community? Because nobody is more hospitable.”

He has made his disdain for Newsom well-known for years, including recently calling the governor a “world class douchebag.” Other prominent politicians who do the deep leg cross include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ex-President Barack Obama, Carolla said.

The two guys got onto the topic after Carolla said liberal leaders have veered too hard towards their feminine instincts in recent years. He said that led to bad policy and a fixation on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic that was ultimately bad for society.

“If we go too hard toward the feminine, we’re going to end up mostly like LA and California,” Carolla said.

He continued, “You can find some females that think like Margaret Thatcher, but there are many more males like Gavin Newsom who think like females.”

Carolla later said there is one Democratic politician who does not do the leg cross — former Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He said Buttigieg avoids it because the move is “too gay” and most people already know Buttigieg is a gay man.

The comic also said his longtime radio partner Dr. Drew Pinsky has pointed out President Donald Trump goes in the complete opposite direction.

“Trump not only doesn’t do the leg cross, the does the leg split, and then he builds a diamond out of his thumb and forefinger so you can focus on his n*tsack,” Carolla said. “He literally calls attention to it.”

Watch above.