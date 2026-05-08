Sean Duffy Reveals He Spent Seven Months Filming Reality TV Show While in Office

During a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed he spent parts of seven months filming a reality TV show documenting his family’s road trip across America — all while in office under President Donald Trump.

According to the promo, the show, titled The Great American Road Trip, is meant to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this July. It features Duffy, his wife, Fox co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, and their nine children.

“Over the course of seven months, we just kinda found these moments where I might be able to do some work, I could take the kids with me, do a road trip, and our motto is, to love America is to see America,” said Duffy after the show’s trailer played on-air.

The screen then showed footage of Duffy and his family in the Oval Office with Trump, as he revealed that the White House was their first stop — “The kids were wildly excited and [Trump] was so generous with his time,” he added.

“There are so many different ways to do a road trip,” Duffy said after some more promotional clips played. “It fits any budget to do a road trip.”

“We live in a Porn Hub world,” Campos-Duffy remarked. “This is really wholesome, good family stuff. This is what families need to do.”

The announcement has not gone without criticism, with some, like MeidasTouch’s Pablo Manríquez, linking Duffy’s comments that road trips fit “any budget” to skyrocketing gas prices amid the U.S. war with Iran.

"It fits any budget to do a road trip," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy of 'The Real World: Boston' fame. https://t.co/9BCr6eP0uD pic.twitter.com/mXZjQCEO3g — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) May 8, 2026

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, was similarly upset, writing on X, “The same Duffys who threw endless fits on national television when Pete was working from our son’s ICU bedside are now bragging about their multi-month, taxpayer-funded family road trip while gas and grocery prices soar for American families because of Trump’s war of choice.”

The same Duffys who threw endless fits on national television when Pete was working from our son's ICU bedside are now bragging about their multi-month, taxpayer-funded family road trip while gas and grocery prices soar for American families because of Trump's war of choice. How… https://t.co/phUUdVz1Fx — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 8, 2026

The Duffys first met as reality TV stars on the show Road Rules: All Stars.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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