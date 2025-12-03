WATCH: Trump And Sean Duffy Can’t Stop Laughing at Pete Buttigieg’s Last Name

President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy could barely contain themselves mocking Pete Buttigieg’s name in the Oval Office.

Trump on Wednesday held a press conference to announce steps his administration is taking to attempt to make cars more affordable. Included in those efforts will be the undoing of fuel efficiency regulations implemented during the administration of former President Joe Biden. Buttigieg served as Biden’s Transportation Secretary.

As Duffy spoke about the supposed failures of his predecessor, Trump cut him off to correct the pronunciation of Buttigieg’s name:

DUFFY: Biden and Buttigieg actually did an analysis using– TRUMP: Boot-edge-edge. DUFFY: Edge-edge, that’s right. Boot-edge-edge.

That small exchange resulted in both men, as well as the cabinet members around them, erupting in laughter. Less than a minute later, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana’s name came up again, and again, as the mock pronunciation was uttered by Duffy.

“These rules are gonna allow the automakers to make vehicles that Americans wanna purchase,” Duffy said, “not vehicles that Joe Biden and ‘Boot-edge-edge’ want them to build, which is important.”

Once again, the president and the rest of the staffers in the room started laughing.

Trump makes sure to intentionally flub Buttigieg’s name whenever he’s brought up. He did the same during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Trump: Boot edge edge…. Grossly incompetent… What they do is take the fiber optics and tried to hook it into copper and fiber and copper don't mix.. It didn't work. You saw that by the helicopter crash. You saw that into the plane. pic.twitter.com/cQE6eNzGHl — Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2025

Watch above via Fox News