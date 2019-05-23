2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Thursday he has a “dim view” of President Donald Trump’s reported invocation of a fake foot injury as a way out of military service in Vietnam, claiming he “faked a disability to avoid serving in Vietnam.”

The Indiana mayor was speaking with The Washington Post’s Robert Costa at a presidential forum aired on C-SPAN, and was asked about his plans for debating Trump if he wins the Democratic primary.

“I don’t have a problem standing up to someone who was working on season 7 of The Celebrity Apprentice while I was packing my bags for Afghanistan,” the mayor said.

“I have a pretty dim view of his decision to use his privileged status to fake a disability in order to avoid serving in Vietnam,” Buttigieg told Costa, who then asked if Buttigieg believed he faked his disability–in reference to Trump’s alleged bone spurs that kept him out of the military.

“When you think about the way someone can exploit the system … this is someone, I think it’s fairly obvious to most of us, who took advantage of the fact that he was the child of a multimillionaire,” Buttigieg said. “so that someone could go to war in his place.”

“I’m old enough to remember when conservatives talked about character as something that mattered in the presidency,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also spoke about the challenge of how to counter Trump in debate.

“I have a fair amount of familiarity with bullies, I’m gay and I’m from Indiana,” Buttigieg said. “He’s gonna try to get your attention, try to get under your skin.”

“It’s sort of like crazy uncle management. He’s there, you’re not gonna disrespect his humanity … you correct the outrages then return the focus to the fact that we’re the ones trying to get you a wage and they’re trying to block that,” Buttigieg said.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

