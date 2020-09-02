Chris Cuomo went off on Attorney General Bill Barr, slamming the latter’s performance in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer earlier on Wednesday night as a display of political fealty and willful ignorance on the part of the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Cuomo opened his Wednesday show training his sights on President Donald Trump — no surprise — but quickly downshifted to condemning Barr, whom critics increasingly equate to the president’s personal consigliere, willing to “sanitize” whatever random or even possible illegal things that come out of Trump’s mouth.

“And now this president who’s been carping constantly, literally months about voter fraud without basis, floating doomsday scenarios without basis: The election’s going to be rigged if you vote by mail. What’s his answer?” Cuomo asked. “Literally, he says the answer to secure a safe election is for Americans to try to vote twice. I kid you not.”

“You can’t be a demagogue all alone,” Cuomo added. “You gotta have your pawns.”

Cuomo then highlighted Barr’s reaction to this move during his CNN interview, in which the attorney general seemed conveniently befuddled by Trump’s voting comments in North Carolina and even professed ignorance of its state law about attempted voter fraud, despite Blitzer repeatedly pointed out such an act would be obviously illegal — and a federal crime.

“It’s a federal law. Would you like me to read it to you?” Cuomo snarkily asked of Barr after the clip. “I happen to have it, you can look it up. You’re not allowed to vote twice. Like you need me to tell you that. Can you believe the Attorney General of the United States is playing dumb about something that like and why? Just to help his boy.”

“He’s a trumpet, he’s a pawn. But I’ll tell you he’s even better than Trump,” Cuomo said, before unleashing a long, sarcastic rant that implicated the media — including himself — in falling for Barr’s shtick after Trump nominated him. “That guy sat in his confirmation hearing, I covered it, and said: ‘I’m perfect for this. You know why? I don’t need this job. I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have to play favorites, I just want to do the job, man.’ And it worked. Even though he’s never done anything other than what he just did there: cover the ass of a president, no matter how flagrant. No matter how abusive of law he had to be to do it. He doesn’t know it’s illegal to vote twice. Bill Barr knows exactly what Trump is saying and what he’s trying to do, and the president said it in a state that’s going to mail ballots to voters in just two days. Coincidence? Barr argues voting by mail is reckless and dangerous. Proof? None.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

