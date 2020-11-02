The political panel on CNN erupted Monday night over President Donald Trump’s new claims about the Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania.

Before making comments to reporters, the president tweeted, “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

Anderson Cooper questioned Rick Santorum on Trump’s claim of “widespread cheating in Pennsylvania.”

Santorum defended some of what the president claimed, though when asked if he’s comfortable with the president’s remarks he said he isn’t.

After they went back and forth on the president’s claims of voter fraud, Van Jones jumped in to say, “They’re not cheating in Philadelphia. They’re fighting through covid in Philadelphia. They have a Postal Service that’s not serving. They’ve got intimidation brigades going through Philadelphia. They’ve got a sense that even if they do their very best the president is more interested in lawyers and judges than voters in Philadelphia, clawing away their victory.”

He said there are people who are “terrified that this president is going to do things that’ll cause harm to human beings who just want to vote.”

“They have a right to vote in Philadelphia without being intimidated and they should be able to talk to their grandmamas to get them from the nursing home or the church to the polls without having to hire security firms to deal with so-called poll watchers. Tensions are high in this country because of stuff like that and stuff that he’s saying. He needs to cut it out and encourage everybody to vote safely and fairly. And he’s not doing it,” Jones continued.

Santorum shot back saying, “Poll watchers are legitimate.”

Things heated up as Cooper brought up the effort (rejected by a federal judge) to get over 100,000 drive-thru ballots discarded and said, “This is a widespread, ongoing Republican thing! Republicans don’t want a lot of people to vote. It seems like everywhere the Republicans seem to be on the side of limiting voting as much as possible.”

“What the president’s talking about,” Santorum said, “after the election that we have seen happen and we saw it happen in the Senate race in Minnesota, you’ve see it in other places, we saw it with bush V. Gore, which is we count until we win and we just keep going.”

“We hear what the president is talking about and what he’s saying is BS. It’s complete BS,” Cooper shot back.

“He wants the election to end at midnight miraculously,” Gloria Borger said. “And if he doesn’t win and people are still counting votes, that means it’s a rigged election. That’s not the way elections work in this country.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

