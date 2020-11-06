CNN’s Abby Phillip Reflects on Historic Moment: Trump’s Presidency Might End With ‘a Black Women in the White House’

CNN’s Abby Phillip celebrated the high possibility that the Biden-Harris ticket won the 2020 presidential election, adding that “Black women did this.”

Dana Bash noted the historic nature of this election, as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) could be the first Black women vice president in American history.

“And can I just — can I just say for Black women this has been really a proving moment for their political strength and carrying Joe Biden to the democratic nomination through the primary — Black women did that,” Phillip said.

“And I think seeing a Black woman on the ticket with Joe Biden, on the cusp of this moment, I think is something that will go down in history because this has never happened before and not only would Black women put Joe Biden in the White House, but they would also put a Black woman in the White House as well and that is the sort of historical poetry that I think we will live with for a long time, in addition to the fact that Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie, it may very well end with a black woman in the White House.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]