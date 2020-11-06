CNN’s Jake Tapper made a shocking, direct appeal to the Murdoch family and Fox News to make clear to their viewers that President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud are without merit. And if and when former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the victor in the 2020 election, Tapper is calling on Fox to report that he won “fair and square.”

Tapper made the rare comments during CNN’s coverage Friday morning, just after Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania for the first time — a state that would put him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency.

“This is not just a matter of good manners, this is not just a matter of grace, this is a matter of life and death,” Tapper said — setting the table for his comments. “There have been arrests made — somebody was arrested driving up to the Philadelphia convention center, because of the nonsense, I assume, repeated by Republicans on Fox.”

From there, the CNN anchor pivoted to address CNN’s rival network directly.

“I don’t normally talk about any competing network,” he said. “But the Murdochs, and the people at Fox, have an obligation to put their country above their profits. It is very important that people make it very clear that this election, there is no credible evidence that we have seen of widespread fraud. By all accounts, Joe Biden is on the precipice of becoming the next president, fair and square. And people who have the privilege of sitting in seats like we’re sitting in now have the obligation to convey that to their viewers so that there is a peaceful transition of power, and so that there isn’t violence.”

At least one member of the Murdoch family has taken the comments to heart. Kathryn Murdoch — the wife of recently resigned News Corp CEO James Murdoch, who is the son of Rupert Murdoch — voiced her assent to Tapper’s remarks on Twitter:

I agree with this. https://t.co/VgmYiJ0hPU — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

