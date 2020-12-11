CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Friday that “nobody” among President Donald Trump’s advisers think that the Supreme Court will actually take up the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election.

Wolf Blitzer asked about the 126 House Republicans — including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy — willingly anchoring themselves to the Texas lawsuit which many legal experts have said is bunk and won’t be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Acosta said Republicans are mostly making a cynical calculation, but added, “I suppose there are some of these members who actually believe in the Kraken even though the Kraken doesn’t exist.”

He added that he asked a White House adviser “who among the president’s advisers actually believe that the Supreme Court will weigh in and side in the president’s favor” in the Texas case.

The answer he got was “nobody”:

“So inside the president’s team, there is almost zero belief that this is going to work out on the president’s behalf. Yet the Republicans in the House, the president’s team, they are dragging the country through this just pathetic exercise that is just raising a lot of blood pressures across the country because people think, you know, potentially could the Supreme Court do something like this? No, it’s not going to happen.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

