Fox News called the first major toss-up Senate race of the 2020 election, projecting that former Denver mayor and Colorado governor John Hickenlooper will unseat the Republican incumbent Cory Gardner. This is the first of several key toss-up Senate race the Democrats need to win to guarantee taking control of the upper chamber of Congress.

“This is a win in the Democratic column,” Bret Baier reported in the early 9 p.m. hour Eastern time. “Gardner was one of the most vulnerable senators out there. Colorado is purpleish, meaning blue.”

“So, assuming that [Alabama Senator] Doug Jones does lose. We are exactly where we were at the beginning of the night, which is a 53-47 majority for the Republicans,” Fox anchor Chris Wallace noted. [Democrats] need to pick up three more seats, flip three more Republican seats and win the White House , so that you’d have Kamala Harris be the tie breaker, or win four net to win the Senate.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

