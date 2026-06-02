‘A**hole’: John Fetterman Unleashes on Graham Platner, Suggests He May Be a ‘Nazi Sympathizer’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) unleashed on Graham Platner, the embattled presumptive Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, on Tuesday.

Platner’s infidelity to his wife, whom he married in 2023, was reported on by The Wall Street Journal and New York Times over the weekend. He has previously muddled through scandals pertaining to the Nazi-linked Totenkopf tattoo that was emblazoned across his chest for almost two decades, as well as online comments in which disparaged rural Mainers, suggested that victims of sexual assault bear responsibility for what happened to them, and mocked an American soldier who was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery was shot during a firefight with the Taliban.

Fetterman minced no words while speaking to reporters about in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“Where’s P-Hustle?!” asked Platner according to NBC’s Sahil Kapur in an apparent reference to Platner’s notorious Reddit account.

“We didn’t match up on Kik, so I haven’t seen him yet,” remarked Fetterman. “When I was growing up, if someone had a Nazi tattoo, you pretty much assume he’s a Nazi sympathizer.”

“He’s expressed frustration with how I dress, you know. And this a**hole is on Kik and sexting to a dozen women,” he added.

Sen. John Fetterman goes off on Graham Platner: “Where’s phustle?!” “We didn't match up on Kik, so I haven't seen him yet,” Fetterman says, adding that he’d “love to” meet him. “I mean, he's a tough guy.” “When I was growing up, if someone had a Nazi tattoo, you pretty much… — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 2, 2026

“I think you shouldn’t send sexually explicit texts or dick pics, or whatever he sends to all these women on Kik. That was like less than a year ago. I mean, what’s next?” asked Fetterman according to NOTUS’s Igor Bobic. “This is a guy that put a picture of him in a towel on Kik, you know, a platform that’s been used for pedophiles.”

Fetterman unloads on Graham Platner: “Have you seen phustle? Yeah, we didn't match up on Kik, so I don't know if I was gonna see him.” “I think you shouldn't send sexually explicit texts or dick pics, or whatever he sends to all these women on Kik. That was like less than a… — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 2, 2026

“What’s wrong with [Janet] Mills?” wondered Fetterman. Mills, the incumbent governor of Maine, suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the race last month.

“The last time Democrats leaned in on a guy that was sending [these] kinds of messages to women, I think that was [Eric] Swalwell,” mused the Pennsylvania lawmaker in yet another twist of the knife, according to The Hill‘s Alex Bolton.

Several Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) met with Platner in D.C. on Tuesday. Schumer dodged five straight questions about Platner after the meeting, opting instead to repeatedly assert that “We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!