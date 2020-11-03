Burst Pipe Delays Election Results in Georgia’s Biggest County

Election results for Georgia’s most populous county, which includes the vast majority of Atlanta, will be delayed due to a burst pipe in the arena where absentee ballots were counted.

The delay in Fulton, a largely blue county in a key battleground state, will delay when the statewide results are fully counted. The leak, which occurred on Tuesday in State Farm Arena, delayed the vote count by four hours, but did not damage any ballots.

“I told you things had gone smoothly here. Well, about that, well, it turns out there was actually a pipe that burst at State Farm Arena, which caused a delay in processing ballots,” ABC’s T.J. Holmes reported. “State Farm Arena is where the Atlanta Hawks play ball, smack dab in the middle of downtown Atlanta, which is in Fulton, County. So, you have the largest polling station, which is also in the largest county in this state, had an issue this morning with a pipe burst, a water leak, essentially, so, there was a delay in processing ballots there so they could clean up the area.”

Ralph Jones, a senior Fulton County elections manager, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Fulton officials scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 mail-in ballots they’ve received, excluding the absentee ballots that arrived on Tuesday.

Watch above, via ABC.

