Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Lewandowski — who had been openly speculating about a bid for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat in the Senate — announced that he has decided against running.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate,” Lewandowski wrote. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won.”

(1/3) After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019

(2/3) I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country. NH needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong; — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019

(3/3) One who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC. Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for US Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019

Lewandowski added that his top priority is helping Trump win reelection in 2020.

