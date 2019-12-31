In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don't. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years … pic.twitter.com/FRRlbWHyo7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 31, 2019

Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is sounding off on the impeachment of President Donald Trump — for which she voted present. The Hawaii representative says that impeachment has “greatly increased” the chances of a Trump 2020 victory.

In a video posted to Twitter late Monday, Gabbard offered a grim prognosis for Democrats on the presidential race.

“In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don’t. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years,” the congresswoman wrote, in the caption to her video.

Gabbard went on to say, “we all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty and removed from office by the U.S. Senate. It’s not going to happen.”

The Hawaii representative further stated that Republicans have a better chance to win back the House in 2020, and retain the Senate, as a result of the impeachment.

“This is going to be a disaster for our country,” the congresswoman said.

