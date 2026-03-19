DHS Contractors Were Asked to Pay Corey Lewandowski ‘Success’ Fees: Report

Department of Homeland Security contractors expressed concern over requests to pay Corey Lewandowski while he was working at DHS, according to a new report.

NBC News reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources, including a senior DHS official, that Lewandowski held multiple tense meetings with GEO Group founder George Zoley in which money became an issue. GEO Group is behind many facilities used to house migrants, but their contracts reportedly shrank after its founder and Lewandowski disagreed about the latter getting paid.

According to two industry sources and a senior DHS official, Lewandowski and Zoley first found themselves at odds during President Donald Trump’s second transition into the White House. Lewandowski allegedly told Zoley he wanted to be paid to grow GEO’s federal contracts. Lewandowski was not officially part of the government at the time. A longtime Trump ally, he now serves as DHS chief advisor. Lewandowski has not said yet whether he will depart his role once Kristi Noem leaves as head of DHS at the end of the month.

Zoley allegedly turned down Lewandowski at the time, according to the sources.

Lewandowski has previously denied making money off any DHS contracts, and he denied NBC’s reporting through a spokesperson.

“This is absolutely false and did not happen — Mr. Lewandowski never demanded any payment or compensation from the Geo Group, at any time,” a representative told the outlet.

The report cites sources alleging that Lewandowski “influenced contract awards.”

In late February or early March, Zoley reportedly met with Lewandowski again and offered a recurring consulting fee, something Lewandowski allegedly refused. According to two sources, he said he wanted fees based on new contracts.

“He wanted payments — what some people would call a success fee,” a person familiar with the situation said.

A senior DHS official alleged that Lewandowski said not to award new contracts to GEO only weeks after the second Zoley meeting, and the company’s contracts did shrink.

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