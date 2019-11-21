comScore

FAILURE TO LAUNCH: Deval Patrick Cancels Early Campaign Event at Black College After Just Two People Show Up

By Reed RichardsonNov 21st, 2019, 1:53 am
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Photo credit: Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick experience a rude, 2020 awakening on Wednesday when just two people showed up to one of his planned campaign events at Morehouse College in Atlanta, prompting him to cancel the event.

Patrick, the latest entry into an still-crowded Democratic primary field, only learned of the anemic turnout upon arriving at the historically black college. Rather than confront the prospect of his campaign staff outnumbering the audience, Patrick cancelled, according to CNN’s Annie Grayer.

Patrick only announced his candidacy last week, just in time to qualify for the New Hampshire primary in early February. The embarrassing setback, occurring on the same day as fifth Democratic debate held only miles away, only reinforced the daunting challenges facing Patrick’s 2020 run.

According to a recent HuffPost poll of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, more than eight in ten said they were “enthusiastic” or “satisfied” with the existing candidates before Patrick joined the race. Just over one in ten said they were “dissatisfied” or “upset.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: