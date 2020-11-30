Fox News’ Jesse Watters declared on The Five Monday that “if this was a clean election, then Joe Biden ran the greatest campaign in presidential history.”

President Donald Trump, of course, does not believe it was a clean election, and he’s been pushing a series of baseless claims about the election as judge after judge rejects the cases being brought forward by his legal team.

Watters talked up some of the Trump team’s claims before saying, “I don’t need to talk about the big tech censorship, the suppression polls, the media bias… What I want to talk about is this. If this was a clean election, then Joe Biden ran the greatest campaign in presidential history.

“Because he shattered decades of records, over a century of records and trends in this election,” Watters said. “And the media isn’t even curious about it. How do you have a down-ballot wave on one hand and then the opposite wave on the top of the ticket? That hasn’t happened for 120 years. You’re saying that the guy that got more votes than any other person in U.S. history doesn’t have coattails? Or Donald Trump the incumbent actually got more votes in his reelection race and ended up losing? That hasn’t happened in 150 years.”

Ticket-splitting, of course, has happened in a number of elections, and National Review correspondent John McCormack debunked the idea that somehow there’s something suspicious based on the sole factor of the disparity in how congressional Republicans did versus the president.

Watters continued to question how Biden could pull this off legitimately, remarking, “Donald Trump won more of a percentage of minority voters for a Republican since 1960, won 95 percent of Republican voters, won the middle class, yet still lost? I mean, why isn’t the media saying Joe, what’s your secret? How’d you do it?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

