Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum claimed “everyone accepts skepticism” of the 2020 election results in an interview with White House Press Secretary/Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Speaking with McEnany on her Thursday evening show, MacCallum began the conversation by reviewing the state of Donald Trump’s many — so far, mostly rejected or fruitless — legal challenges to vote counting in a number of swing states. The Fox anchor mentioned a rare victory in Pennsylvania from earlier that day, in which a small number of ballots were invalidated over a procedural dispute about the timing of voter identification.

“Do you believe that that would nudge the [U.S.] Supreme Court to get involved?” MacCallum asked of the Pennsylvania decision.

“Yeah, I think it certainly could,” McEnany agreed. “The case you’re referring to today was a Pennsylvania state court decision and it was significant. The secretary of state, who has put out anti-Trump tweets, was basically rebuked and they said no, Article One Section Four of the constitution matters and in fact the legislature gets to say this, not a politically motivated secretary of state and Martha, this has applications for elections to come. We have to fight the dispensable’s because when we have a number of allegations, people deserve to be heard, President Trump will fight for them in the constitution should work as the founders intended it to.”

“Yeah, I think you’re right,” MacCallum responded, and then appeared to endorse the Trump campaign’s narrative that widespread voting irregularities have cast widespread doubt on the election results. “I think that people, everyone accepts skepticism about what this looks like. There is something like 70% of Republicans think that there’s not a free and fair election and that’s a very disturbing number, I think, for any American to look at and when you look at some of these instances, we need to get this right.”

MacCallum was alluding to a recent Morning Consult poll that found Republicans’ trust in the election plummeted immediately after Trump lost and began spreading false claims about election fraud. As a result, the survey found seven in 10 in the president’s party now say the 2020 election was “definitely” or “probably” not “free and fair.” However, it is totally inaccurate to claim “everyone” is suspicious about the election outcome or buys into the Trump campaign’s sweeping claims of fraud and error. That same poll found fully 90 percent of Democrats, a majority of Independents, and a quarter of Republicans were satisfied that the election was conducted appropriately.

MacCallum followed up by asking McEnany if Trump believes “he still has a shot at changing enough votes out there that would allow him to keep the White House?”

“He certainly believes he still has a shot of this,” McEnany said, before offering no specific evidence to support her claim. “We want to take a look and say hey, what went on here? Were you counting votes that didn’t have signatures? We have affidavits and we want answers and we certainly think about total could change. The president is still fighting for a second term here in this litigation.”

The Fox anchor didn’t press McEnany on the lack of specifics, but did point out that the DHS cybersecurity unit just concluded there was “no evidence” that any voting system was compromised or that any votes were changed, despite a Trump tweet from earlier on Thursday pushing just such a conspiracy theory.

“Well, first I would say there certainly were software issues when you look at what happened on two counties in Michigan and it’s important we look at that,” McEnany replied, before quickly pivoting away from that official finding to rehash her earlier oblique claims about a lack of election observers. “Let’s get to the bottom of this in an effectual way, in a truthful way and be very careful on the information we are putting forward, which is what we’ve done and I think of people read our lawsuit they will understand what we we’re doing.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]