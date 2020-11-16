Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger offered more detail on how he and his wife have become the target of “unsettling” and “graphic” threats as he pushed back against unfounded, pro-Trump supporters’ claims of election fraud in his state.

During an appearance on CNN on Monday afternoon, the Georgia Republican gave an update on the ongoing hand recount in his state, where Biden still leads by nearly 14,000 votes. Earlier on Monday, in a Washington Post interview, Raffensperger told of a private call he had received from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, that the Georgia Republican interpreted as a push to have him invalidate a large number of legal ballots.

President Donald Trump has also publicly condemned Raffensperger and implied he is covering up a massive plot to throw the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“You also told the Washington Post, Mr. Secretary, that you and your wife have actually faced death threats over the election results,” host Wolf Blitzer noted. “This as you’re quarantining right now after your wife tested positive for coronavirus. So how are you both doing? I assume you’re still negative, is that right?”

“I’m still negative,” Raffensperger confirmed, before turning to the threats. “Some threats have come in primarily through my wife’s cell phone number. That’s a little unsettling for her obviously. The first ones came in more subtle and then they got more graphic and then they’ve come in with vulgarity also.”

“You always think your side wears the white hats, but people are really upset about this, Raffensperger added, alluding to the fact that the violent threats coming in are from pro-Trump Republicans. “At the end of the day, I understand how contentious it is. We’re going to follow the process, follow the law. The results will be what they are. I will probably be disappointed because I was rooting for the Republicans to win, obviously. But I have a law and a process I follow. Integrity, in this office, matters.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

