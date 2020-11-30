Outgoing congressman Denver Riggleman (R-VA) is one of the few Republicans not only acknowledging that Joe Biden won the election, but calling out people in his party pushing election conspiracies — including President Donald Trump and those around him.

In a recent interview Riggleman unloaded on fellow Republicans refusing to publicly acknowledge reality, saying, “I’m so damn sick of it.”

On CNN Monday, Brianna Keilar asked Riggleman about Trump now saying in a bonkers Fox News interview that maybe the FBI and DOJ were involved.

An exasperated Riggleman said “a lot of these conspiracy theories are just hogwash” and drew upon his background in intelligence to talk about the concerns of disinformation and conspiracy theories spreading to subvert democracy.

“We get caught up in tribes,” he lamented. “If I can’t sit here and spit facts… if I am so afraid of my own shadow or being part of a tribe that I don’t have the ability to say what I feel, I really don’t deserve to be sitting in the seat.”

“The fact we’re talking about systemic fraud from the FBI, the Justice Department, the national security agency, Venezuelan actors, right — we’re talking about Sharpiegate, we’re talking about watermarks, and we’re talking about white vans driving up at night and dumping ballots,” he continued.

He said it shouldn’t be difficult to say that this is all “fantasy.”

And if you were wondering whether the Trump team would continue going down the Venezuela-Hugo Chavez path after distancing itself from Sidney Powell, look no further than the Arizona Republican meeting at a hotel today featuring Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis:

Yep, they are going full Hugo Chavez in this Giuliani "hearing" today. pic.twitter.com/zcdMONanYL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 30, 2020

The current witness for the Trump legal team says he personally debriefed "the son of a Cuban intelligence officer" who had talked to two of Hugo Chavez's relatives about voting machines. And that’s how we have proof of a rigged vote — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 30, 2020

You can watch Riggleman above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]