President Donald Trump gave a wild interview on Sunday where he complained that federal law enforcement isn’t doing anything to validate his unsubstantiated 2020 election claims, in addition to suggesting that the FBI and the Department of Justice were “involved” somehow with how things went.

As Trump re-upped his unproven mass voter fraud claims with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, he complained about “total fraud” before bringing up the FBI and DOJ.

This is total fraud, and how the FBI and Department of Justice, I don’t know, maybe they’ve involved but how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud.

Bartiromo offered no pushback or questions of proof for the claims he made throughout the interview. Trump called Bartiromo “very brave” as he continued his tangent, and the Fox host made no reference to the fact that the president’s election dispute attempts have seen over 3 dozen setbacks in court.

Later in the interview, Trump attacked former DHS cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, who he fired after Krebs debunked several of his election conspiracy theories. This was in response to a 60 Minutes interview where Krebs stood by his takedown of Trump’s “farcical claims.”

After that, Bartiromo asked, “Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr. President? You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn’t this be something that the FBI is investigating?”

“Missing in action,” Trump answered. “Can’t tell you where they are. I ask, are they looking at it? Everyone says yes, they’re looking at it.”

After complaining about his old enemies in the intelligence community, Trump whined, “Tt’s inconceivable. You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at.”

“Where are they? I’ve not seen anything. I mean, they just keep moving along and they go on to the next president,” he said. “All I can say is with all of the fraud that’s taken place, no one has come to me and said the FBI has nabbed the people that are doing this scheme.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

