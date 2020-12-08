Most of the Republican party is publicly either siding with or staying silent on President Donald Trump’s fight to challenge the election results in several states, which has involved the president attacking Republican leaders in states like Georgia and baselessly insisting he won the election except for all the fraud.

One of the states Trump is targeting in particular is Pennsylvania, and the most recent news about his efforts is that he called Pennsylvania’s Republican speaker and press him “on how Republicans planned to reverse the results of an election that Mr. Biden was certified to have won by more than 80,000 votes.”

Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) said late last month, after a judge rejected the Trump legal team’s case there, “President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania… To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”

The transition has begun, but Trump has refused to accept that he lost.

In a new interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey blasted the president’s continued legal fight and said he spoke to Joe Biden to congratulate him on his victory.

Toomey called out Trump for his attempts to get state legislatures to overturn the results of the election, saying, “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states.”

He went on to argue “a lot of Republicans” believe the baseless claims from the president because “they’ve witnessed the way he’s been treated for the last four years by the left and the press.”

Republican leaders today rejected a resolution that would have acknowledged Biden is the President-elect. Senator Roy Blunt said the reason for rejecting it was “it is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating.”

