Trump appointee Emily Murphy released a detailed letter officially approving the presidential transition to a Joe Biden administration. The seminal move, which frees up $6.3 million funds from the federal government to begin staffing the incoming president’s cabinet, came just after Michigan certified a Biden victory in that state.

In the highly personal statement, Murphy sought to explain her delay in her ascertainment that Biden had won the 2020 election, which had drawn heated criticism in the past few days as numerous states certified their votes and the Donald Trump campaign’s increasingly deranged election fraud conspiracies ignominiously failed in court.

“I have dedicate much of my life to public service, and I have always strived to do what is right,” Murphy insisted in her letter. “Please know that I came to this decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official-including those who work at the White House or GSA-with regard to the substance. or timing of my decision.”

#Breaking: GSA’s Emily Murphy signs off and says the transition can begin, per @KristenhCNN pic.twitter.com/S6YKKQBrQR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 23, 2020

Murphy, however, went on to imply that she had been put in an untenable position by federal law and the Trump campaign’s ongoing and unprecedented rejection of the results and widespread assault on the integrity of the nation’s election.

“GSA does not dictate the outcome of legal disputes and recounts, nor does it determine whether such proceedings are reasonable or justified,” Murphy wrote. “These are issues that the Constitution, federal laws, and state laws leave to the election certification process and decisions by courts of competent jurisdiction. I do not think that an agency charged with improving federal procurement and property rnanagernent should place itself above the constitutionally-bas. election process. I strongly urge Congress to consider amendments to the Act.”

Minutes after Murphy’s announcement, Trump weighed in on Twitter to praise Murphy’s service, while also bizarrely endorsing her decision and claiming he would ultimately win the election.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

