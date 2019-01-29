Howard Schultz Confident He Can Win as Third-Party Candidate in 2020: ‘I Can Beat the System’

During his interview with CBS This Morning on Tuesday, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz remained optimistic in his ability to win the presidency if he were to run as an independent.

Schultz has been heavily, and publicly, considering to run against both President Donald Trump and the Democrats’ nominee since the weekend.

“No politician on the Republican and democratic side can do it because both parties are involved every single day in revenge politics,” he explained. “If you imagine what powerful signal it would send to the Congress and to the country if for the first time, since George Washington, an independent person can be elected president.”

“The system is stacked. What state could you get electoral votes from,” Norah O’Donnell asked.

“Not only is it stacked, but the RNC and DNC do anything possible to prevent an independent person from running. That is unAmerican,” he replied.

“You can’t beat the system, can you,” she further prodded.

“I think I can beat the system if I decide to run. We will be on the ballot in every state, all 50 states. And this i s so vitally important, in the last presidential elections the only thing that matters about eight states, battleground race, that define the race, if I enter the race I will be on the ballot of every state in all 50 states,” Schultz said, adding he can win 270 electoral votes.

Watch above, via CBS.

