There is a fair chance that we may not know the winner of the election on Election Night, but James Carville said on MSNBC Monday he’s not worried and believes we’ll know the winner by 10:00 Tuesday night.

Andrea Mitchell asked Carville how optimistic he still is about Democrats’ chances, saying, “We see a really big advantage for the Democrats in the early vote and the mail-in, but we don’t know how many mail-ins are going to be counted, how many are going to be thrown out in different states, and we don’t know how many might be stopped by court decisions to come.”

“And the Republicans, by all counts, have a real advantage with Election Day voting,” she added.

Carville immediately responded by predicting, “We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10:00 tomorrow night.” He argued that people are “unnecessarily nervous” here.

After hitting Trump for talking about “some pollster on Fox News” at one of his final rallies, Carville said, “I am not the least bit concerned about the outcome tomorrow night, and I’m not the least bit concerned that we’re going to have to wait weeks or months to find out what the result is. We’re gonna know and we’re gonna know pretty early.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

