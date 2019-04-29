Joe Biden: ‘I Take Responsibility’ for How Anita Hill Was Treated by Senate Committee

Joe Biden has addressed the Anita Hill hearings multiple times since announcing his 2020 candidacy, and he tried again today.

Biden has expressed regret for how Hill was treated during those infamous 1991 Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, but Hill made it clear she isn’t satisfied with just “sorry” and wants to see “real change and real accountability and real purpose.”

The former VP tried again in speaking with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, saying he apologizes again because “she just did not get treated fair across the board, the system did not work”:

“I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman. She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That’s my responsibility,” Biden told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts… “As the committee chairman, I take responsibility that she did not get treated well. I take responsibility for that.”

On The View last week, Biden was confronted on this very issue and said at one point, “I don’t think I treated her badly. I took on her opposition.”

The interview will air on Good Morning America Tuesday.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com