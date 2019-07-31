Former Vice President Joe Biden had arguably a much stronger showing at CNN’s debate than he did in the first bout last month. But he ended on a bizarre note by telling people to visit an apparently nonexistent campaign site.

From what we can tell, Biden sought to tell people to text “JOE” to 30330, which signs users up for text updates from his campaign. But Biden instead said, nonsensically, “go to Joe30330 and help me in this fight,” not indicating that he was talking about a text service.

Biden’s campaign quickly got out in front of the gaffe.

I just got off the stage where I shared my bold vision for our future built on uniting our country. Because I know if we work together, there’s nothing we can’t do. Let’s keep our momentum going. If you liked what you heard tonight, text JOE to 30330 and let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/EDIKTYiJB1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 1, 2019

That didn’t stem the tide of mockery. Twitter was equally confused and amused by the frontrunner’s stumble.

BRB registering Joe 30330 dot com — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 1, 2019

Joe30330? — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 1, 2019

joe three oh three three oh dot com?

was https://t.co/fZJNfFRlaR already taken? — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 1, 2019

Live look at Joe Biden’s social media team: pic.twitter.com/TApTcHKuCn — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 1, 2019

“If you agree with me, go to ‘Joe [nuclear code sequence].’” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) August 1, 2019

“If you agree with me, go to joe biden dot angelfire dot net slash my folder slash about dot html” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 1, 2019

gonna take my horse to the old town joe, 3 0… 3.. 3 0 — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 1, 2019

Please go to Joe 3.14159265359 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) August 1, 2019

Me trying to figure out Joe Biden’s website pic.twitter.com/580k0rIhFA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 1, 2019

If you turn off the lights, look in the mirror, and chant Joe 0 3 0 3 0 three times a Boomer appears and steals your retirement savings — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 1, 2019

joe biden’s staff after he had a stroke at the end of the debate pic.twitter.com/IeQDszqSC9 — Matt MORE FOLLOWERS THAN JOHN DELANEY Negrin (@MattNegrin) August 1, 2019

“Go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0, and help me in this fight.” Joe, what in God’s name was this? pic.twitter.com/Yq1g5mXI6m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden just told us his pin number — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 1, 2019

pokemon joe (3030) to the polls — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 1, 2019

joe biden directing people to visit the website for the late-2000s warped tour rap-rock band 3OH!3 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) August 1, 2019

867-5309/Joe — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 1, 2019

Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign apparently bought and registered joe3030.com, which now redirects to the candidate’s campaign website.

Joe30330.com has also been bought and redirects to something called the Josh for America Exploratory Committee. The donation page encourages visitors to donate to Buttigieg.

